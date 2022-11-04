WION Fineprint | China's 'Goddess Scientist' to return home

Published: Nov 04, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Even as many of China's rich citizens are planning to leave the country, structural biologist Niegn Yan is planning to leave the U.S. and go back to China. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
