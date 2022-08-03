WION Fineprint: China omits mention of GDP growth goal

Published: Aug 03, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Reports say Chinese leaders told the government that this year's economic growth of about 5.5% is a guidance and not a hard target in a meeting last week. Does it mean China will miss its GDP target? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
Read in App