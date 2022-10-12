WION Fineprint | China arrests more than 1.4 million ahead of the National Congress

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
During its special 100-day security operation, China has arrested more than 1.4 million alleged criminals ahead of the national congress. Molly Gambhir tells you tells you what's happening in China.
