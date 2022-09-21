WION Fineprint | Brothers of Italy suspends candidate after online post praising Hitler

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Eric Njoka tells you more.
