/WION explains how your next bucket of popcorn will be taxed under GST 2.0 regime

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (Sep 3) addressed the media and announced that the GST Council, in its meeting, approved a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a special tax of 40 per cent for luxury and sin goods. Sitharaman said the decision was taken unanimously and will come into effect from September 22, 2025, with the exception of tobacco products, based on certain conditions. The Council will also meet on Thursday (Sep 4). Calling it a ‘historic Diwali gift for the nation’, Sitharaman said that these next-generation GST reforms are for ease of living and to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.