WION Exclusive with India's Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra created history last year at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming just the second Indian and first from the sport of Athletics to be crowned Olympic Champion. That performance saw Chopra win Sportsman of the Year Male (track & Field) as well as Sportstar of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Award in Mumbai. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with Chopra to find out his preparations for the new season which include the World Championships as well as the Asiad and the Commonwealth Games.