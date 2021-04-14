WION Exclusive | The Interview: Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's Ambassador to the UN

Apr 14, 2021, 10.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, speaks to WION's Palki Sharma on Beijing's role in the military coup, prevailing anti-China sentiment in the country, and the road ahead.
