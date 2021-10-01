WION Exclusive: Tennis legends open up on prickly relationship

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are arguably two of India's greatest Tennis players who created headlines both on and off the court. Their partnership took them to the summit of the sport and they won 3 Grand Slam titles together and still hold the record for the longest unbeaten doubles streak in Davis Cup. They have shared a prickly relationship over the years but have come together to reveal the inside story of their highs and lows in a documentary series that is now streaming. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to Bhupathi and Paes about their camaraderie, the endless controversies and the closure that the series provides.