Smriti Mundhra, who is perhaps best known as the creator of 'Indian Matchmaking', is ready with her latest offering - 'The Romantics'. The docu-series celebrates the legacy of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. WION's entertainment editor - Abira Dhar - spoke to Mundhra about her fascination with Yash Raj films, meeting the media-shy Aditya Chopra, and a whole lot more.