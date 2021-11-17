WION Exclusive: Need Asian, African voices at International law making, says Prof Bimal Patel

India's Prof. Patel who has been elected to the international law commission has called for regional voices from Africa and Asia in the international law-making process. He has been elected for a period of 5 year starting first of January 2023. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "Until and unless, due importance to regional voices, be it Africa, Asia are given to international law making, international law can hardly have the appeal or the utility to international community as a whole." He got overwhelming support during the election, with 163 votes in 192 members present and voting. India topped in the Asia Pacific group. International Law Commission which holds its session in Geneva has 34 members from 34 countries. The commission deals with codification of international law and law like the Rome statute, UNCLOS owe origin to proposals by the commission. The professor explained that, "There is huge revival and importance of international law in the international law making and realizing the importance of international law is not just for development of law, but for security, economic development ".