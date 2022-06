In 2017, a young Indian girl charmed the world not just with her beauty and brain but with brilliance as well. Her answer on motherhood made her win the miss world 2017 title. She brought the coveted beauty pageant crown back to India after 17 years. Manushi Chhillar was the kind of youth icon the world needed, wanted, and got at the right moment. Now she is back in the limelight again for her performance in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Watch her exclusive internview on WION.