WION EXCLUSIVE | ISRO Is Working On Vertical Landing Rockets

The Indian space agency ISRO is taking gradual steps towards demonstrating vertical landing, and re-use of rocket stages... Known as project ADMIRE, this is a step towards making India's future rockets cost-effective and enabling rapid turnaround time... For more on this, WION's Sidharth.M.P spoke to Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair, the Director of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, which builds India's space transportation systems...