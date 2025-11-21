LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /WION Exclusive: Insights From What Happened During the 12-day Iran-Israel War

WION Exclusive: Insights From What Happened During the 12-day Iran-Israel War

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 21:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 21:08 IST
WION Exclusive: Insights From What Happened During the 12-day Iran-Israel War
WION brings you an exclusive conversation with Iran’s envoy as he reveals what really happened during the 12-day Iran–Israel war. In this in-depth discussion with WION’s Ghadi Francis, the envoy shares new insights, behind-the-scenes details, diplomatic decisions, military responses, and how the conflict reshaped regional tensions. This exclusive interview provides rare firsthand perspectives from inside the Iranian leadership during the crisis.

Trending Topics

trending videos