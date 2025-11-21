/WION Exclusive: Insights From What Happened During the 12-day Iran-Israel War

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 21:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 21:08 IST
WION brings you an exclusive conversation with Iran’s envoy as he reveals what really happened during the 12-day Iran–Israel war. In this in-depth discussion with WION’s Ghadi Francis, the envoy shares new insights, behind-the-scenes details, diplomatic decisions, military responses, and how the conflict reshaped regional tensions. This exclusive interview provides rare firsthand perspectives from inside the Iranian leadership during the crisis.