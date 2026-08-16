/WION Exclusive: Indian-origin cancer specialist on AI, robotics & the future of cancer care

WION Exclusive: Indian-origin cancer specialist Dr. Ashutosh K. Tewari speaks to WION about the growing role of artificial intelligence and robotics-assisted technology in prostate cancer treatment. In this exclusive conversation, Dr. Tewari discusses how advanced technologies are helping doctors improve precision, planning and decision-making in cancer care. He also explains the evolving role of robotic-assisted procedures and how AI could shape the future of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. The conversation explores the latest developments in prostate cancer care, the potential of emerging medical technologies and what the future could look like for patients and healthcare professionals. Watch the full WION Exclusive for insights from Dr. Ashutosh K. Tewari on AI, robotics and the future of prostate cancer treatment.