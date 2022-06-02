WION Exclusive: In conversation with Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana

Published: Jun 02, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
WION's Ankit Tuteja spoke exclusively to the two IIFA hosts, Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana in Abu Dhabi. The duo talks about their host duties with WION and more
Read in App