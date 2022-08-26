WION Exclusive: Chinese President Xi Jinping could double down, says Kevin Rudd

Aug 26, 2022
During an exclusive interview with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Australia's former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said that once Xi Jinping will get Taiwan he will double down and the communist party will be emboldened.
