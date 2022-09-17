WION Exclusive: Charles Green talks about time he spent photographing Queen Elizabeth II

Published: Sep 17, 2022, 09:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
WION's Jodie Cohen speaks to Charles Green, who was the former official investiture photographer for Queen Elizabeth II. During the conversation Green told that, Queen was a caring, wonderful person and was interested in everybody she spoke to.
