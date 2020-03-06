LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
WION Exclusive: Afghan commerce minister says, 'India is Afghanistan's one of the largest trading partner'
Mar 06, 2020, 09.10 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ajmal Ahmadi said his country sees India as a strategic partner & plan is to increase trade with New Delhi to the tune of $5 billion.