WION Edit: Wuhan Virus: Worries Of A Cover-Up Spike

Jan 21, 2020, 11.31 PM(IST)
18 years ago, China battled the SARS-epidemic. It took two years for Beijing to defeat the epidemic. But by then, it had spread to 26 countries. Is China equipped to handle the mysterious Wuhan virus? Is China trying to cover-up?