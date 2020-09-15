WION Dispatch: Zalmay Khalilzad meets S. Jaishankar in New Delhi

Sep 15, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the national capital Tuesday even as the intra-Afghan dialogue continues in Doha.