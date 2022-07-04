WION Dispatch | Samsung Karachi store's WiFi name causes uproar

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Pakistan's Karachi areas, mob tore down Samsung billboards and hoardings, 27 employees of the offending store were initially taken into custody, the manager was booked and the other 26 were released.
