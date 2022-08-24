WION Dispatch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on a two-day visit to Qatar

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 07:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a two-day visit to Qatar. Sharif's visit comes in the backdrop of ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan. 220 million people of Pakistan is reeling under economic woes.
