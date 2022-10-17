WION Dispatch: Pakistan by-poll trends show big win for Imran Khan

Published: Oct 17, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Trends show that Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is maintaining a lead in at least 8 seats so far in the Sunday by-polls that were held for 8 national assembly and 3 provincial assembly seats.
