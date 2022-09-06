WION Dispatch: Pakistan army slams Imran Khan's 'defamatory' remarks about military leadership

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistani army on Monday slammed former prime minister Imran Khan for his "defamatory" remark about the appointment of the new army chief, saying the institution was "aghast" at his remarks about the top military leadership.
