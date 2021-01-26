WION Dispatch: Lockdowns & economic turmoil are causing mental health trauma

Jan 26, 2021, 07.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
More than a year after the Coronavirus first emerged there is still no end in sight. Lockdowns, economic turmoil & ever climbing death tolls are leaving lasting impact on mental health as well. WION brings you a report.
Read in App