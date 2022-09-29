WION Dispatch: Kamala Harris meets Yoon Suk-yeol amid North Korea threat

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On the last leg of her Asia tour, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the demilitarised zone that divides the Korean Peninsula. Harris is the first senior White House official from the Biden administration to visit the area.
Read in App