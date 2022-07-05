WION Dispatch | Israeli PM Yair Lapid to meet Emmanuel Macron, Iran nuke deal to top agenda

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has made his first foreign trip as premier. The newly sworn-in leader is on a trip to Paris where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
