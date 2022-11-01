WION Dispatch | Israel Elections 2022: Will Benjamin Netanyahu make a comeback?

Published: Nov 01, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israelis are queuing up for the fifth time in four years. Every election has unmasked how complex politics has become in Israel. WION's correspondent Jodie Cohen decodes the four key players for you.
