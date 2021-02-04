WION Dispatch: Iranian envoy sentenced to 20 yrs of imprisonment by a Belgium court

Feb 04, 2021, 07.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In June 2018, Assadolah Assadi was convicted of attempted terrorism following a failed plot to thwart the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) rally near Paris. Therefore, he is sentenced to prison for 20 years.
