WION Dispatch: Indian multiplex PVR suffer wider than expected $1 mn loss in Q2

Published: Oct 17, 2022, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India’s largest multiplex operator PVR reported a loss of $1 million in the second quarter. Despite losses, PVR reported an impressive growth in revenue from operations, which went up over 470 percent.
