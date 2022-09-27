WION Dispatch: Indian EAM Jaishankar to meet US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is all set to meet US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. The Indian diplomat has reached Washington and was welcomed by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
