WION Dispatch: Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill's plea to extend physical remand rejected

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Islamabad court hearing a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill rejected the prosecution’s plea seeking an extension in his physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.
