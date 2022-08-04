WION Dispatch: Ground report from Zawahiri's house hit by US drone strike in Kabul

Published: Aug 04, 2022, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION brings you an exclusive ground report from Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's house, that was hit by US drone strike that killed al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul.
