WION Dispatch: Coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, cases in India reached 31

Mar 06, 2020, 08.25 PM(IST)
Globally, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, with the vast majority in China, 3,015 deaths in China and 267 deaths worldwide, many in Italy and Iran. The UK and Switzerland confirm the first death of the virus.