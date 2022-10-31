WION Dispatch | Brazil Presidential Polls: Lula Da Silva wins polls to become President

Published: Oct 31, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Brazil has got its new President. The country has brought Lula de Silva back into power after a decade of leaving office. The President-elect defeated the most far-right government of Brazil. Joe Bolsonaro lost with 49.1 percent.
Read in App