WION Dispatch: Ashraf Ghani agrees to release 5000 prisoners not 1500

Mar 11, 2020, 07.30 PM(IST)
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in order to begin intra-Afghan peace talks with the militant group that could see the end of the nearly two-decade war in the Middle Eastern country.