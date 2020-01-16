WION Dispatch: Armed civilians attack opposition convoy outside Venezuelan congress

A group of armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to congress on January 15 backing recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to bar opposition leader Juan Guaido from presiding over parliament. A crowd of men hit the cars with traffic cones and crowbars, breaking one car's back window, according to a video recorded by an opposition member from inside the vehicle. The convoy then sped away, tailed by several individuals on motorbikes. Watch report: