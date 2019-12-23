WION Dispatch: 11 found guilty in Khashoggi murder case, 5 sentenced to death

Dec 23, 2019, 08.15 PM(IST)
Saudi Arabia on December 23 sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year. #SaudiArabia #Khashoggi #KhashoggiMurderCase