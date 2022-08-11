WION Climate Tracker: Worst drought in 40 yrs: African communities stare at starvation

Published: Aug 11, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The horn of Africa which is the fourth largest peninsula in the world is facing its worst drought in over four decades. Communities are facing the threat of starvation. Upcoming rainy season is also likely to fail.
