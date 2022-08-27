WION Climate Tracker: Widespread devastation across Pakistan; PM Shahbaz Sharif pleads for help

Published: Aug 27, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Pakistani government has declared emergency after devastating floods that have led to almost about a 1000 deaths. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has pleaded for international help.
