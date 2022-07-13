WION Climate Tracker | Underwater gardeners of Denmark plant seagrass that captures carbon dioxide

Published: Jul 13, 2022, 02:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Underwater gardeners in Denmark have been working for our cleaner future. They are hand planting new carbon capturing saplings that captures Carbon dioxide. This is part of a five-year project and the aim is to restore the once lush eelgrass beds.
