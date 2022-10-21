WION Climate Tracker: UK's last captive black leopard Zoysa dies at Exmoor Zoo on his birthday

Published: Oct 21, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The last captive black leopard Zoysa in the UK has died of natural causes at Exmoor Zoo in north Devon. Zoysa died on his 18th birthday on 18 October after several weeks in palliative care.
