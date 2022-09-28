WION Climate Tracker: UK tries to save water amid drought; hosepipe ban extended in UK

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In UK, people are still not allowed to use hosepipes to water their gardens and wash their cars and windows and if a person is found breaching these rules, they will be charged up to 1,000 pounds.
