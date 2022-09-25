WION Climate Tracker: Typhoon Noru hits Philippines

Published: Sep 25, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Super typhoon slammed into the Philippines which is the Category 3 typhoon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour as it made landfall on the Southeast Asian Nation. The heavily populated island of Luzon has been battered.
