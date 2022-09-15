WION Climate Tracker: Typhoon Muifa makes landfall as millions in China brace for heavy rain & flood

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 09:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tens of millions of people across parts of eastern China have been preparing for floods and towering waves, as the strongest typhoon of the season Muifa, so far made landfall and headed toward the densely populated city of Shanghai.
