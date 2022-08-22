WION Climate Tracker | Stockholm to host water week in hybrid manner

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST)
The World Water week is the leading conference on Global water issues held every year since 1991. This year the event will take place from August 23 to September 1 in Sweden and for the first time it will be hosted in a hybrid manner.
