WION Climate Tracker | South Korea, Japan prepares for Typhoon Hinnamnor; China issues yellow alert

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Typhoon Hinnamnor spinning up quickly to category five strength in the Western Pacific ocean, has been making headlines. The latest weather report suggest that the Typhoon is likely to affect mainland China, Japan and the Korean peninsula.
Read in App