WION Climate Tracker: South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian; Cubans protest amid power blackout

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas. This comes after the hurricane left a trail of devastation in Florida where at least 21 people have been left dead.
