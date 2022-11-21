LIVE TV

World

FIFA

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


WION Climate Tracker | Research: Birds laying eggs at least 20 days earlier

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly 20 days earlier than they did 100 years ago in the Chicago area and researchers believe climate change is behind it.