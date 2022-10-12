WION Climate Tracker: Pilot whales die in New Zealand after being stranded on beach

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 477 pilot whales have died in New Zealand after being stranded on two beaches. According to officials, none of the whales could be refloated. Some died naturally while others were euthanized
